Zacks Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $132.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $109.93 and a 52-week high of $161.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.76 and a 200-day moving average of $142.60.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

