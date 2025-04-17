iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2025

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSLGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the March 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

SUSL opened at $90.86 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $108.04. The firm has a market cap of $799.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.12.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.2676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.