iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the March 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

SUSL opened at $90.86 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $108.04. The firm has a market cap of $799.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.12.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.2676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

