Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Down 68.4% in March

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the March 15th total of 857,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,502,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLS opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0756 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,009,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,598,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

