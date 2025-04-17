Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the March 15th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Talphera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLPH opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Talphera has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

Get Talphera alerts:

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. As a group, analysts predict that Talphera will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TLPH shares. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Talphera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Talphera in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Talphera in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on TLPH

About Talphera

(Get Free Report)

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talphera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talphera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.