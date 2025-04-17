Capital Square LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,898,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,022,000 after buying an additional 4,458,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,097,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,977,000 after buying an additional 2,720,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $59,486,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

