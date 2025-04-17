Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 63,200 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Domino’s Pizza worth $123,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 737.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,708,000 after acquiring an additional 50,579 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This trade represents a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,848.08. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.88.

DPZ opened at $462.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $462.24 and its 200-day moving average is $445.16. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

