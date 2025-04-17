Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Raised to “Hold” at Cfra Research

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cfra Research from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.43.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $202.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

