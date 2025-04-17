American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in American Airlines Group stock on March 14th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/7/2025.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 53,493,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,039,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,858,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,482,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 31,647.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 426,691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 425,347 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,982 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About American Airlines Group



American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

