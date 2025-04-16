Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 610.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Element Solutions from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,510. The trade was a 94.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

