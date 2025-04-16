Covestor Ltd Has $29,000 Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 124.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $118.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.41 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 513.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

