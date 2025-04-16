NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 81,998 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,998 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $69,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after buying an additional 655,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,773,000 after buying an additional 643,669 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

