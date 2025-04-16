21,489 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

