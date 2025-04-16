Everest Management Corp. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Everest Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Everest Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $970,862,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after buying an additional 529,565 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $362.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

