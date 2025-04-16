MSH Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.3 %

American Water Works stock opened at $146.83 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

