3,283 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Purchased by Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,291,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 591,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,846,000 after purchasing an additional 125,340 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,085,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 192,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,538,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FTEC stock opened at $156.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.41 and its 200 day moving average is $178.69. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $134.11 and a 12-month high of $193.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.23.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

