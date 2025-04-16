MSH Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $7.81 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.5% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $540.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $556.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $571.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $586.19.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

