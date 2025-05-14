Renée Laflamme Sells 10,000 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.33, for a total transaction of C$1,363,264.00.
iA Financial Price Performance
Shares of IAG opened at C$137.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of C$84.29 and a 1-year high of C$141.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$130.55.
iA Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on iA Financial
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iA Financial
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.