Renée Laflamme Sells 10,000 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.33, for a total transaction of C$1,363,264.00.

Shares of IAG opened at C$137.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of C$84.29 and a 1-year high of C$141.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$130.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$149.00 to C$144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$141.00 price target on shares of iA Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$143.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$139.75.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

