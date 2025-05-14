Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

GPCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0%

GPCR opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $62.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.28 and a beta of -1.69.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,159,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,816,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,492 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,782,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,619,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,909,000 after acquiring an additional 103,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,512,000 after acquiring an additional 322,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

