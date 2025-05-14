Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Andrew Cheng Sells 30,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $1,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,652,559.52. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 10th, Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,056,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $78,001.44.

On Monday, March 10th, Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $1,253,100.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AKRO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 269,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146,424 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 946,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,452,000 after purchasing an additional 800,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

