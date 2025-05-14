Steven Ratner Sells 3,892 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Ratner sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $185,648.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,119.90. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $52.25.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $211.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Baird R W upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 471.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 144,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,307,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Mercury Systems by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

