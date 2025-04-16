Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $49.59.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

