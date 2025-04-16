1607 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 526,883 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,655,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,883 shares during the period. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund comprises 1.8% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $22,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,420,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,935,000 after buying an additional 618,364 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 167,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 78,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

