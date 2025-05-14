Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 15,736 Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYLB. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $929,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the period.

Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $36.94.

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

