Roth Capital Weighs in on biote’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTMD)

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for biote in a research note issued on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for biote’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for biote’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. biote had a net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.41%.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on biote from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

biote Price Performance

BTMD stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.17. biote has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Mark Cone acquired 38,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $147,843.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,016.52. This represents a 31.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Guines Llc acquired 43,378 shares of biote stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $136,640.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,107,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,159.05. This represents a 1.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,412,080 shares of company stock worth $4,598,190 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of biote by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of biote by 52.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of biote in the fourth quarter worth $1,791,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of biote by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

