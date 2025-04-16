KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for KBR (NYSE:KBR) Stock Price

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $67.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

KBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

Shares of KBR opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. KBR has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $47,022,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 14.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,416,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,876,000 after purchasing an additional 305,889 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

