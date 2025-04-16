Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

POR opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 66.45%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.