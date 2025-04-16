Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 48,309 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 420.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,309 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $343.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $415.27.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.88.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

