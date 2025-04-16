CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,389,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,063,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,427,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,435,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,671,000 after acquiring an additional 996,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,967,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 11,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $2,888,378.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,085.45. This represents a 34.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,885.88. This trade represents a 15.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,496 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $269.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CME stock opened at $262.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.72. The company has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $273.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.71%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

