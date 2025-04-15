Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,289 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $21,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 1,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 979.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 2,217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Strategy by 881.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other Strategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,423. This trade represents a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $311.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 3.46. Strategy Incorporated has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.59.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Strategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.09.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

