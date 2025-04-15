Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Stake Boosted by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,470 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

