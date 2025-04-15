Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1,545.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 46,032 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,876,000 after buying an additional 225,568 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,113,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $448.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $507.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $409.85 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $693.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.43.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,984,264.64. This trade represents a 26.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,736.32. This trade represents a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $13,106,062 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

