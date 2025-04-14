Dagco Inc. Trims Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dagco Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $28.01 on Monday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. UBS Group decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

