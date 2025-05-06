Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to Issue Dividend of $1.20

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.1993 per share on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This is a 16.1% increase from Allianz’s previous dividend of $1.03.

Allianz Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. Allianz has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Allianz had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

