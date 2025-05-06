Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE VGI opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
