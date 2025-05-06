Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE VGI opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

