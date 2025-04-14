Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $7.33 Million in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.86 per share, for a total transaction of $157,735.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,271.82. This represents a 32.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $217.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.