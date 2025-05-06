Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th.

Silicon Motion Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years. Silicon Motion Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.87.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $166.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIMO. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Silicon Motion Technology announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor producer to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

