Top Industrial Stocks To Watch Now – April 13th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Texas Instruments are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks represent shares in companies that manufacture products or provide services related to production and infrastructure, such as construction, aerospace, transportation, and heavy machinery. These stocks are frequently viewed as cyclical investments that reflect broader economic trends and industrial activity, as their performance tends to rise and fall with economic growth and capital expenditure cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.96. 128,603,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,877,966. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.09.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $9.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.94. The company had a trading volume of 33,932,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,350,544. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.52 and its 200-day moving average is $195.99. The company has a market capitalization of $855.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $9.00 on Friday, hitting $147.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,101,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.36. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

