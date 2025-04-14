Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 174.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339,316 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.71% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $19,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,599,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,499,000 after acquiring an additional 80,926 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $107,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 81,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FOLD opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

