Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,262,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Commercial Metals worth $62,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Commercial Metals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 2,475 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at $611,999.22. This trade represents a 19.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMC

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $46.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.