Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,717,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Keysight Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $133.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

