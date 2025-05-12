Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $287.72 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 14,966 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.36% of Illumina worth $287,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 954.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of ILMN opened at $75.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

