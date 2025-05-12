Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 189.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086,337 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $59,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 272,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 91,227 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 223,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 52,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.81.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos bought 10,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,948.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $22.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The company had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

