Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,716,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293,223 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $195,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $94.17 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

