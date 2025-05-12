Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 35,004 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,608,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $307,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $197.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. This represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $70,247.75. This represents a 58.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $159.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

