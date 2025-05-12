Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 761,128 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,927,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 761,128 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $271,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,562,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,605,000 after buying an additional 114,072 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,732,000 after acquiring an additional 232,977 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $94.70 on Monday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

