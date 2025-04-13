Petrus Resources Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

TSE PRQ opened at C$1.32 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.17 and a 1-year high of C$1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79. The firm has a market cap of C$166.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 3.02.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company’s core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

