Petrus Resources Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Petrus Resources Stock Performance
TSE PRQ opened at C$1.32 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.17 and a 1-year high of C$1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79. The firm has a market cap of C$166.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 3.02.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
