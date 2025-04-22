Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRMR shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Larimar Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 116,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 455,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $128.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.