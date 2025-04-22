Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.63.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRMR shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $128.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.
