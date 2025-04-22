Brokerages Set MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Price Target at $26.03

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MINISO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. MINISO Group has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $27.71.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($2.25). MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $646.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3268 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 9,201,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,835,000 after buying an additional 3,992,300 shares in the last quarter. HCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,613,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,780,000. Finally, MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 554,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after buying an additional 151,364 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

