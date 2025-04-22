Comparing Oklo (OKLO) and Its Peers

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Oklo to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oklo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oklo N/A $11.87 million -2.02 Oklo Competitors $1,278.11 billion $598.83 million 16.44

Oklo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oklo. Oklo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oklo N/A -32.11% -13.72% Oklo Competitors 3.59% 7.49% 1.48%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Oklo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Oklo has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oklo’s peers have a beta of -1.25, suggesting that their average stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oklo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oklo 0 3 3 0 2.50 Oklo Competitors 1179 4963 4770 102 2.34

Oklo currently has a consensus target price of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 115.85%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 20.40%. Given Oklo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oklo is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Oklo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Oklo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oklo peers beat Oklo on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

