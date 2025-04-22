Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.43.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.
SPB stock opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average is $81.80. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $96.74.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 46.19%.
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.
