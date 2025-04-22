Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000.

SPB stock opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average is $81.80. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 46.19%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

